Rate Of Ocean Warming Has Nearly Doubled Since 2005: EU Monitor
Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2024 | 04:00 PM
Brest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The pace at which oceans are warming has almost doubled since 2005 as global temperatures rise because of human-caused climate change, a report from the EU monitor Copernicus said Monday.
"Ocean warming can be seen as our sentinel for global warming. So it has increased continuously since the 60s and since about 2005, the rate of ocean warming has doubled," oceanographer Karina von Schuckmann from Copernicus Marine Service told reporters.
Over the past two decades, the pace of ocean warming jumped from a long-term rate of 0.58 watts per m2 to 1.05 watts per m2, according to "The State of the Ocean Report" by Copernicus.
The oceans, which cover 70 percent of earth's surface, are a major regulator of the climate and act as a carbon sink by drawing greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.
The IPCC, the expert panel of climate scientists mandated by the United Nations, says that since 1970, oceans have absorbed some 90 percent of the excess heat caused by these planet-warming emissions.
Copernicus said its report detailed "record-breaking ocean temperatures, marine heatwaves stretching down to the deep ocean, unprecedented sea ice loss and rising levels of heat stored in the ocean".
In 2023, more than 20 percent of the global ocean surface experienced at least one severe to extreme marine heatwave, it added.
These degrade ecosystems and upset the delicate balance of nutrients in the ocean, while warmer waters lead to more violent hurricanes, storms and other extreme weather events.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..
SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals
Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring
Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad
Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons
More Stories From World
-
Chinese researchers achieve breakthrough in DNA-based storage of brain MRI data3 minutes ago
-
China to implement new set of rules in October3 minutes ago
-
France star Griezmann retires from international football52 minutes ago
-
Two dead in major wildfire in Greece52 minutes ago
-
Mongolia observes Int'l Translation Day53 minutes ago
-
Spanish video game industry seeks its place in the sun53 minutes ago
-
Spread of invasive ant major threat to human health, economy in Australian state: report53 minutes ago
-
Nepal surveys flood wreckage as death toll reaches 1981 hour ago
-
Nepal's urban poor count cost of 'nightmare' floods1 hour ago
-
Israel conducts strike in central Beirut1 hour ago
-
100,000 have fled Lebanon for Syria due to Israeli strikes: UN2 hours ago
-
Local police chief jailed for 3 years over deadly S. Korea crowd crush: Yonhap2 hours ago