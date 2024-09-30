Open Menu

Rate Of Ocean Warming Has Nearly Doubled Since 2005: EU Monitor

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Rate of ocean warming has nearly doubled since 2005: EU monitor

Brest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The pace at which oceans are warming has almost doubled since 2005 as global temperatures rise because of human-caused climate change, a report from the EU monitor Copernicus said Monday.

"Ocean warming can be seen as our sentinel for global warming. So it has increased continuously since the 60s and since about 2005, the rate of ocean warming has doubled," oceanographer Karina von Schuckmann from Copernicus Marine Service told reporters.

Over the past two decades, the pace of ocean warming jumped from a long-term rate of 0.58 watts per m2 to 1.05 watts per m2, according to "The State of the Ocean Report" by Copernicus.

The oceans, which cover 70 percent of earth's surface, are a major regulator of the climate and act as a carbon sink by drawing greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.

The IPCC, the expert panel of climate scientists mandated by the United Nations, says that since 1970, oceans have absorbed some 90 percent of the excess heat caused by these planet-warming emissions.

Copernicus said its report detailed "record-breaking ocean temperatures, marine heatwaves stretching down to the deep ocean, unprecedented sea ice loss and rising levels of heat stored in the ocean".

In 2023, more than 20 percent of the global ocean surface experienced at least one severe to extreme marine heatwave, it added.

These degrade ecosystems and upset the delicate balance of nutrients in the ocean, while warmer waters lead to more violent hurricanes, storms and other extreme weather events.

Related Topics

Weather United Nations Lead From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of ..

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns

40 minutes ago
 Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellen ..

Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards

3 hours ago
 IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 20 ..

IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..

3 hours ago
 Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

3 hours ago
 Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muham ..

Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home

3 hours ago
 This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check ..

This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details

3 hours ago
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

3 hours ago
 SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeal ..

SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..

3 hours ago
 SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punj ..

SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals

3 hours ago
 Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

4 hours ago
 Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamaba ..

Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad

4 hours ago
 Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

4 hours ago

More Stories From World