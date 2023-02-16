Rate of Ukraine Ammunition Use Makes US Review Stockpiles, Weigh Up Spending Hike - Milley

The United States is reviewing its weapons stockpiles and may have to increase military spending after seeing the high rate at which ammunition has been used in the Ukraine conflict, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley told the Financial Times

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The United States is reviewing its weapons stockpiles and may have to increase military spending after seeing the high rate at which ammunition has been used in the Ukraine conflict, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley told the Financial Times.

"One of the lessons of this war is the very high consumption rates of conventional munitions, and we are re-examining our own stockages and our own plans to make sure that we got it right," Milley said in an interview published on Thursday.

Ammunition is "very expensive," the top general noted.

"We're trying to do the analysis so that we can then estimate what we think the true requirement would be. And then we have to put that in the budget," he added.

Milley also reaffirmed his belief that the conflict would end at the negotiating table, with neither side likely to achieve their military aims.

Both parties to the conflict are unwilling to negotiate at the moment, the top US general said, adding that such an opportunity can appear anytime.