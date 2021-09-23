UrduPoint.com

Rate Of Unruly US Airline Passenger Incidents Drop, Remains Higher Than In 2020 - FAA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 06:30 PM

Rate of Unruly US Airline Passenger Incidents Drop, Remains Higher Than in 2020 - FAA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) The incidence of unruly passenger incidents on US airlines has decreased significantly since the start of 2021 but it remains much higher than in 2020, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Thursday.

"As of last week, unruly passenger incidents were occurring approximately six times per every 10,000 flights. That's an approximately 50 percent drop from early 2021, but it's more than twice as high as the end of 2020," the statement said.

According to FAA Administrator Steve Dickson, the agency's work is having an impact and the trend of unruly passenger incidents is moving in the right direction.

"But we need the progress to continue. This remains a serious safety threat, and one incident is one too many," he stressed

He added that the FAA will continue its Zero Tolerance policy and will keep its public awareness campaign going.

"We appreciate the tremendous work of all our partners in the airline, airport, labor, and law enforcement communities," Dickson concluded.

In the summer of this year, the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) told the US Congress that the assaults on their officials rose six times per capita during the coronavirus pandemic, usually because of complaints about the enforcement of regulations to wear masks during flights.

Numerous videos posted across social media this year show US airline passengers getting violent and kicked off flights for refusing to comply with the federal mask mandate.

In August this year, the TSA extended its federal mask mandate to January 18 which aims to minimize the spread of COVID-19 on public transportation.

Related Topics

Social Media Progress Dickson January August Congress 2020 All From Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

49 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

10 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.