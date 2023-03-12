Ratification of Agreement on Russian Naval Base in Sudan Still Pending - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2023) Russia-Sudan agreement on the construction of a military naval base on the Red Sea coast is still pending, as the African country's legislative institutions have not yet taken shape, making it impossible to ratify the deal, Sudanese Ambassador to Moscow Hassan Mohammed Elghazali Eltijani Sirraj told Sputnik.

"This agreement needs to be ratified by a legislative body of Sudan. You know, if you are following, that we don't have a parliament or a legislative body in Sudan now to sign this kind of agreement. So, the issue is pending the formation of a legislative body in Sudan in order to be ratified," Sirraj said, adding that the format of the base should be discussed by Russian and Sudanese technical specialists.

The ambassador also expressed the hope that the political deadlock in his country may be resolved soon.

"As I can see, it (the settlement) will be in the very near future because the civilian forces are interacting with each other, negotiating with each other and this resulted in the signing of a framework agreement last December," Sirraj said.

In February, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Sudan, where he held talks with Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Al-Sadiq and other top officials. At a joint press conference with Al-Sadiq, Lavrov said that the agreement between Russia and Sudan on the establishment of a logistics center for the Russian navy in Sudan was in the process of ratification.

In November 2021, Sudanese armed forces commander-in-chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan told Sputnik that his country was committed to its obligations regarding the construction of a Russian naval base in the country and would implement the agreement after the government was dissolved in a military coup.

The plans to create a Russian naval post in Sudan were announced in November 2020. The facility is supposed to host up to 300 Russian servicemen and refuel its ships, with no more than four being able to stay there at a time.