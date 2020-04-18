Ratification Time Window for Fresh START Treaty Shrinking, US Must Decide - Russian Envoy

The New START Treaty expires in less time than is needed to ratify a new agreement, even taking into account an accelerated ratification process, Russia's Permanent Ambassador to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) The New START Treaty expires in less time than is needed to ratify a new agreement, even taking into account an accelerated ratification process, Russia's Permanent Ambassador to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said Saturday.

"food for thought. Extension of #START Treaty would require a separate agreement to be ratified in Russia. On average ratification takes 16 months in RF [the Russian Federation]. In case of START it took less-almost 10 months. 9 months and 17 days are left until the expiration of START on 5 February 2021," Ulyanov wrote on Twitter.

In the Russian version of the tweet, he added that it was "time for the Americans to decide."

The New START Treaty is the last remaining arms control agreement between the US and Russia after the collapse of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in 2019.

The treaty limits the amount of nuclear-capable missiles each country can stockpile and bars them from deploying more than 1,550 nuclear warheads. It is set to expire in 2021 but there remains no indication that the US intends to extend.