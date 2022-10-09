UrduPoint.com

Rating Of Japanese Government Hits Record Low Of 35% Since September 2021 - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Rating of Japanese Government Hits Record Low of 35% Since September 2021 - Poll

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) The approval rating of the Japanese government led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has dropped to 35%, hitting a record low since the senior official took office in September 2021, while dissatisfaction with the cabinet's work reached 48.3%, a poll conducted by the Kyodo agency showed on Sunday.

The level of government support among the Japanese nationals fell by 5.2 percentage points, while the number of those unsatisfied with the operation of the cabinet rose sharply by 1.8 percentage points to 48.3%, the survey showed.

Also, the respondents expressed particular dissatisfaction with the "insufficient level of explanations" concerning the revealed ties of the ruling party members with the scandalous religious organization Unification Church, the government's decision to organize a state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the costs of which were covered from the state budget, as well as inconsistent support measures amid rising food and utilities prices, the results of the poll read.

The skyrocketing food and household costs affected the living standard of 78.9% of those sampled, according to the poll.

The survey was conducted from October 8-9 via a phone interview by calling randomly selected Japanese phone numbers.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Budget September October Sunday Church From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appoint ..

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appointment of Lt Gen (Retd) Omar Mah ..

1 hour ago
 FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leav ..

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar

2 hours ago
 It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience ..

It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience with world’s first 60MP OIS ..

2 hours ago
 PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with nu ..

PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with numerous creative projects

2 hours ago
 Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-fi ..

Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-first 60MP OIS based Front Camer ..

2 hours ago
 Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centau ..

Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.