Rating Of Polish Opposition's Presidential Candidate Up 10% Amid Chaotic Vote Scheduling

Tue 26th May 2020 | 03:30 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Support for Polish President Andrzej Duda has declined by 2 percent, while his main rival in the upcoming election, opposition candidate from the Civic Platform party and Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, has gained ground by nearly 10 percent as the country continues to wait for the ballot date to be set, a recent poll conducted by the IBRiS research institute revealed on Tuesday.

Duda's term expires on August 6. The ruling Law and Justice party has decided to postpone the election from May 10 due to the failure to prepare for holding the vote through postal ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic. Under the Polish legislation, the speaker of the lower house is now in charge of setting the new date of the election, and June 28 is considered the deadline for holding the vote.

A week ago, the IBRiS survey showed that a total of 43.

2 percent of Polish citizens were ready to vote for Duda in the first round of the election, while the most recent poll shows that support has fallen to 41 percent. Trzaskowski's support improved from 16 percent to 26.7 percent.

The fresh poll also indicated that Polish writer and journalist Szymon Holownia, who is an independent candidate, would receive support by 10 percent, while Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, from the People's Party, would get 8.2 percent.

According to the survey, Duda would have won over any of the presidential candidates in a runoff with 49.6 percent against 44.7 percent.

Trzaskowski became the main opposition candidate after Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska withdrew from the race earlier in May.

The survey was conducted from May 22-23 and involved 1,100 people.

