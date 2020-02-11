UrduPoint.com
Ratko Mladic's Son Denies Rumors Of Former Bosnian Commander's Death

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 07:31 PM

Reports of the death of former commander of the Bosnian Serb army Ratko Mladic have not been confirmed and should be considered false, his son, Darko Mladic, told Sputnik on Tuesday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Reports of the death of former commander of the Bosnian Serb army Ratko Mladic have not been confirmed and should be considered false, his son, Darko Mladic, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier, reports of Ratko Mladic's death emerged in social networks.

"I spoke with him on the phone 45 minutes ago, and he sounded well. Nobody has yet notified the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals that something happened to him. Half an hour ago, one of his lawyers went to see him, and he will report about the real situation. Therefore, I consider the reports of death to be false," Mladic Jr.

said.

In November 2017, the UN Criminal Tribunal in The Hague convicted Mladic of war crimes that date back to the 1992-1995 armed conflict in the Balkans, including of his role in the Srebrenica massacre, which saw many Bosnian Muslims killed. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Both prosecutors and the general's lawyers have appealed the sentence. The prosecution claims it has found evidence of other crimes committed by Mladic, while his family says he suffered several micro strokes since his conviction and requires urgent medical care outside prison.

