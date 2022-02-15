Rau Says We Expect Mandate of OSCE Mission in Ukraine to Be Extended

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, who is currently the chairman-in-office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), expressed hope on Tuesday that the mandate of the OSCE mission in Ukraine will be extended

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, who is currently the chairman-in-office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), expressed hope on Tuesday that the mandate of the OSCE mission in Ukraine will be extended.

"The OSCE SMM (special monitoring mission), which is the only form of international presence in the conflict zone, plays a very significant role. We are counting on the extension of the mission's mandate," Rau said at a joint press conference after the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

Rau added that in a conversation with Lavrov, he noted that nothing can replace the mandate of the special mission that monitors the situation in Ukraine within the OSCE.

Commenting on the partial withdrawal of their monitors by several participating countries, the diplomat said that this will in no way limit the actual implementation of the mandate of this mission.

"I want to assure you that the mission is continuing its recruitment activities. We are expecting new observers. And it will continue its activities," he added.