Raul Castro Resigns As Head Of Cuban Communist Party - Official Newspaper
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 11:40 PM
MEXICO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Raul Castro, the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, announced resignation, he made a relevant statement during the VIII Party Congress in Havana.
"The General of the Army said that he was pleased to hand over the leadership of the country to a group of trained leaders, seasoned by decades of experience .
.. committed to the ethics of the Revolution, identified with the history and culture of the nation," Granma, the official newspaper of the Cuban Communist Party, quoted Raul Castro as saying.