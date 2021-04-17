UrduPoint.com
Raul Castro Resigns As Head Of Cuban Communist Party - Official Newspaper

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 12:00 AM

Raul Castro Resigns as Head of Cuban Communist Party - Official Newspaper

MEXICO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) Raul Castro, the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, announced resignation, he made a relevant statement during the VIII Party Congress in Havana.

"The General of the Army said that he was pleased to hand over the leadership of the country to a group of trained leaders, seasoned by decades of experience .

.. committed to the ethics of the Revolution, identified with the history and culture of the nation," Granma, the official newspaper of the Cuban Communist Party, quoted Raul Castro as saying.

More Stories From World

