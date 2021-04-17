Raul Castro Resigns as Head of Cuban Communist Party - Official Newspaper

MEXICO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) Raul Castro, the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, announced resignation, he made a relevant statement during the VIII Party Congress in Havana.

"The General of the Army said that he was pleased to hand over the leadership of the country to a group of trained leaders, seasoned by decades of experience .

.. committed to the ethics of the Revolution, identified with the history and culture of the nation," Granma, the official newspaper of the Cuban Communist Party, quoted Raul Castro as saying.