Ravichandran Ashwin - 'accidental spinner' who became India great

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will go down as one of India's greatest players after retiring from international cricket on Wednesday aged 38.

India's go-to bowler was central to their Test dominance in the last decade with his ability to outfox top batsmen.

Ashwin finished with 537 wickets in 106 Tests since his debut in 2011 against the West Indies in New Delhi.

He was also more than useful with the bat.

Described as an "all-time great" by his Test captain Rohit Sharma, Ashwin earlier this year became only the ninth bowler to reach 500 Test wickets and only the second from India after Anil Kumble (619).

He also played 116 one-day and 65 Twenty20 internationals.

Ashwin walked into the sunset after the drawn third Test against Australia in Brisbane.

He was visibly emotional as he was hugged by Virat Kohli in the dressing room.

"There's a bit left in me as a cricketer but I would like to exploit it at the domestic and club-level cricket," Ashwin told reporters.

"I have had a lot of fun, a lot of memories."

He was not selected for Brisbane, with his final Test in Adelaide last week, where he took 1-53 and India were well beaten by 10 wickets.