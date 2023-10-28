Open Menu

Ravindra Century As New Zealand Chase 389 To Beat Australia

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Dharamsala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Rachin Ravindra hit his second century of the tournament as New Zealand attempted to chase down Australia's 388 in their World Cup clash on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Ravindra, who scored 123 in the opening win over England, reached three figures from 77 balls with seven fours and five sixes.

He had shared in a 96-run partnership for the third wicket with Daryl Mitchell as New Zealand attempted to pull off the second highest successful chase in one-day international cricket.

When Ravindra reached his century, New Zealand were 262-4 in the 36th over.

Mitchell made 130 last time out against India and on Saturday reached another half-century off 42 balls with six fours and one six.

However, when he moved onto 54 he was dismissed by leg-spinner Adam Zampa after holing out to long-on.

Earlier, Travis Head marked his World Cup bow with 109 and David Warner made 81 for Australia who are seeking a fourth win in six games.

New Zealand started the day with four wins and one defeat.

