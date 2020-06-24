Rayshard Brooks Laid to Rest in Atlanta as Attendees Call for Change in Race Relations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Rayshard Brooks, the African American whose death at the hands of police in Atlanta sparked a new wave of protests against police brutality and racism, was laid to rest on Tuesday.

Honored guests speaking before mourners at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta shared fond memories of Brooks, expressed their support for his wife, three daughters and stepson, and spoke about the need for a change in race relations in the United States.

"[Rayshard] was an individual that made a lasting positive impact on us and our lives will forever be changed for the better having known him," Ambrea Mikolajczyk, the owner of ARK Restoration and Construction in Toledo, Ohio, and a former Brooks employer said.

"Ray had overcome his circumstances... the justice system and systemic racism that exists made it nearly impossible for him to try to live a prosperous life well after he had paid his debt," Mikolajczyk said, adding that Brooks was in the process of turning his life around after a serving a prison sentence.

Other speakers included Brooks' mother-in-law and Bernice King, the youngest child of civil rights activist Martin Luther King and the CEO of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change.

The 27-year-old Brooks was shot and killed outside a Wendy's fast-food restaurant on June 12 following a scuffle with police officers who were attempting to arrest him after he fell asleep in his car at the drive-through parking lot.

Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe faces 11 charges, including felony murder, in connection with Brooks' death, according to Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard.

The second former police officer involved in the incident, Devin Bosnan, faces three charges, including aggravated assault for standing on Brooks' shoulder after he was on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

The District Attorney said that Rolfe could face the death penalty, while Bosnan faces up to 20 years in prison.