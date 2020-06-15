UrduPoint.com
Rayshard Brooks' Widow Calls On Protesters To Refrain From Violent Demonstrations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Tomika Miller, widow of an African American man Rayshard Brooks who was killed by police last week, said during a press conference on Monday that protesters against racism and police brutality should conduct peaceful demonstrations out of respect for her husband.

"I just ask that if you can keep it as a peaceful protest that would be wonderful because we want to keep his name positive and great," Miller said.

On Friday, 27-year-old Brooks was fatally shot outside a Wendy's fast-food restaurant following a scuffle with police officers who were attempting to arrest him after he fell asleep in his car at the drive-through parking lot.

Protesters angered by the incident set fire to the restaurant on Sunday.

In an interview with CBS news, Miller said the officers involved in her husband's death should be jailed.

Brooks died aid a worldwide movement against racial injustice and police brutality sparked by the police killing of another African American man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis on May 25. However, some of the protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of vandalism, arson and looting.

