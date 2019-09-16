UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Raytheon Announces Development Of Half-Size, Half-Cost Version Of Air-to-Air Missile

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 08:05 PM

Raytheon Announces Development of Half-Size, Half-Cost Version of Air-to-Air Missile

US weapons makers are developing a new air-to-air missile for half the size and half the cost using off-the-shelf technology that increases the range and lethality of comparable weapons, Raytheon announced in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) US weapons makers are developing a new air-to-air missile for half the size and half the cost using off-the-shelf technology that increases the range and lethality of comparable weapons, Raytheon announced in a press release on Monday.

"The new, smaller Peregrine missile is faster and more maneuverable than legacy medium-range, air-to-air missiles, and doubles the weapons loadout on a variety of fighter platforms," the release said

With its advanced sensor, guidance and propulsion systems packed into a much smaller airframe, "this new weapon represents a significant leap forward in air-to-air missile development," the release added.

The Peregrine missile benefits from military off-the-shelf components, 3-D printing processes and readily available materials to offer an affordable solution for countering current and emerging airborne threats, according to the release.

Related Topics

Technology From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Weapon

Recent Stories

90 per cent civil works on Kartarpur Corridor comp ..

1 minute ago

Sindh plants 4 mln saplings against 2 mln target o ..

1 minute ago

Former corrupt rulers put Pakistan under heavy deb ..

1 minute ago

Saudi oil firm Aramco could delay IPO after attack ..

2 minutes ago

Inter-club golf championship concludes

5 minutes ago

Payment of compensation to businesses of Wazirista ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.