Raytheon Announces Development of Half-Size, Half-Cost Version of Air-to-Air Missile

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) US weapons makers are developing a new air-to-air missile for half the size and half the cost using off-the-shelf technology that increases the range and lethality of comparable weapons, Raytheon announced in a press release on Monday.

"The new, smaller Peregrine missile is faster and more maneuverable than legacy medium-range, air-to-air missiles, and doubles the weapons loadout on a variety of fighter platforms," the release said

With its advanced sensor, guidance and propulsion systems packed into a much smaller airframe, "this new weapon represents a significant leap forward in air-to-air missile development," the release added.

The Peregrine missile benefits from military off-the-shelf components, 3-D printing processes and readily available materials to offer an affordable solution for countering current and emerging airborne threats, according to the release.