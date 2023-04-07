Raytheon Associate Director Dies in Plane Crash Off Florida Coast - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Jeff Lumpkin, an associate director at US defense company Raytheon, was killed in a plane crash off the coast of Florida alongside his wife and another couple, the Daily Mail reported, citing

Lumpkin, his wife Patty, Rick Beaver and Bethe Beaver died in the plane crash off the coast of Venice, Florida, the report said on Thursday.

The single-engine plane crashed Wednesday evening shortly after takeoff, the report said. The couple flew in to have dinner with friends, the report said.

The National Transportation Safety board is investigating what could have caused the crash, the report said.