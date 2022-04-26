UrduPoint.com

Raytheon Cannot Make Quickly New Stinger Missiles For Ukraine - CEO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2022 | 07:50 PM

US defense contractor Raytheon cannot quickly produce new Stinger surface-to-air missiles for Ukraine as the process of producing the missiles takes some time, company CEO Greg Hayes said on Tuesday

"As far as the Stingers, we should keep in mind, we're currently producing Stingers for an international customer, but we have a very limited stock of material for Stinger production," Hayes said. "We're actively trying to resource some of the material but unfortunately DoD hasn't bought a Stinger in about 18 years and some of them some of the components are no longer commercially available.

And so we're going to have to go out and redesign some of the electronics in the in the missile of the seeker head and that's going to take us a little bit of time."

Heyes said Raytheon will will produce what it can this year, but would expect production to be for set 2023-2024 when the company sees orders come in for the for the larger replenishment of Stinger missiles as well as Javelin anti-tank missiles.

