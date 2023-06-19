UrduPoint.com

Raytheon CEO Says Western Companies Can De-Risk But Not Decouple From China

Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Raytheon CEO Says Western Companies Can De-Risk But Not Decouple From China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Western business can de-risk their operations in China but are unable to completely cut ties with this vital market, Raytheon CEO Greg Hayes said on Monday.

"We can de-risk but not decouple," Hayes told the Financial Times in an interview, adding that he believed this to be the case for all companies, without exclusion.

Hayes noted that US trade with China reaches $500 billion annually, and more than 95 percent of rare earth materials or metals either come from or are processed in China.

"There is no alternative," he said, adding that it would take "many many years to re-establish that capability either domestically or in other friendly countries."

In February, China imposed sanctions on Raytheon and its CEO Hayes for providing weapons to Taiwan. But those restrictions have had little commercial impact because Raytheon is not allowed to sell military equipment to China, and the company maintains its links with Beijing through its aerospace and aviation systems business, according to the Financial Times.

Two of Raytheon's subsidiaries ” Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace, along with other Western partners, supplied China's first jet aircraft, the C919, which started to fly in late May, the report added.

Hayes emphasized that Raytheon is looking for alternative partnerships in other countries but will not leave China despite all concerns and limitations. "We are looking at de-risking, to take some of the most critical components and have second sources, but we are not in a position to pull out of China the way we did out of Russia," he said.

He also expressed his belief that Raytheon's recent decision to rebrand itself as RTX, announced on Sunday, would allow the company to divide its commercial aerospace business from its defense activities, which will continue to operate under the Raytheon brand.

The company's CEO also confirmed that supply chain issues continue to impact the production of rocket motors for missiles for both Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, including Stinger missiles and Javelins.

"We've had quality issues, shortages of labor and materials," he said.

Hayes said earlier in June that Raytheon plans to deliver five more air defense systems to Ukraine by the end of 2024.

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Russia China Company Beijing February May June Sunday Market All From Billion

Recent Stories

Dr. Fazeela Abbasi disclaims involvement in Naimal ..

Dr. Fazeela Abbasi disclaims involvement in Naimal Khawar's plastic surgery cont ..

37 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif calls for firm action against those i ..

Khawaja Asif calls for firm action against those involved in sending people abro ..

48 minutes ago
 Babar Azam shares beautiful glimpse of his time in ..

Babar Azam shares beautiful glimpse of his time in holy city of Madina Munawwara ..

55 minutes ago
 Pakistanâ€™s cricketer superior to Indiaâ€™s, says ..

Pakistanâ€™s cricketer superior to Indiaâ€™s, says Javed Miandad

2 hours ago
 Apex Court reserves decision on Supreme Court Revi ..

Apex Court reserves decision on Supreme Court Review of Judgments & Orders Act 2 ..

3 hours ago
 Zayed Charity Marathon to be held in Kerala, India

Zayed Charity Marathon to be held in Kerala, India

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.