Raytheon Companies Deliver Saturn Microsat Platform To Pentagon Tech Agency - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2022 | 03:40 AM

Raytheon Companies Deliver Saturn Microsat Platform to Pentagon Tech Agency - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Two Raytheon Technologies subsidiaries have delivered a Saturn-class microsat bus and tested the first of 12 battle management command, control and communication payloads for Pentagon's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the defense contractor announced in a press release.

"Small satellite manufacturer and mission services provider Blue Canyon Technologies and SEAKR Engineering, wholly owned subsidiaries of Raytheon Technologies, announced ... they have delivered one Saturn-class microsat bus and completed acceptance testing of the first two of 12 Pit Boss Battle Management Command, Control and Communication payloads for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's Blackjack Program," the release said on Wednesday.

Blue Canyon is providing ten Saturn-class buses in total, with the remaining nine expected to ship later in the year, the release said.

"Each bus includes advanced electric propulsion, a robust power system, command and data handling, radio frequency communications and dedicated payload interfaces capable of hosting several different Department of Defense payloads," the release added.

The Blackjack program aims to develop a global high-speed satellite network in low-Earth orbit (LEO) at lower costs, with shorter design cycles and with easier and more frequent technology upgrades, according to the release.

