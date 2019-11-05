UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 09:40 PM

Raytheon Connects Precision GPS Satellite Signal to US Aviation Agency - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Pilots and US air traffic controllers began receiving signals from a satellite system designed to improve GPS accuracy for precision approaches of aircraft at an altitude of 200 feet, Raytheon said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The WAAS [Wide Area Augmentation System] GEO 6 payload is now operational and fully integrated into the WAAS network, working with two other WAAS satellite payloads already in orbit," the release said.

By providing precise data for planes approaching landings at altitudes less than the length of a football pitch, the system now meets strict air navigation performance and safety requirements for all classes of aircraft in all phases of flight, the release said.

The system was developed and installed by Raytheon for the Federal Aviation Administration, which is under pressure to upgrade technology beyond an existing World War II-era radar system now used to guide aircraft to safe landings.

The new system not only corrects errors in GPS satellite signals, it also provides expanded coverage, improves accuracy and increases reliability, according to the release.

