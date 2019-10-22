UrduPoint.com
Raytheon Delivers First Drone Killing Laser System To US Air Force

Tue 22nd October 2019 | 10:33 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) The US Air Force has received a prototype of the first high-energy laser weapon designed to destroy enemy drones, Raytheon announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"The system will be deployed overseas as part of a year-long Air Force experiment to train operators and test the system's effectiveness in real-world conditions," the release said.

Raytheon installed the laser weapon system on a small all-terrain vehicle, the release said.

On a single charge from a standard 220-volt outlet, the HELWS can deliver intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capability and dozens of precise laser shots, the release added.

It can also be paired with a generator to provide a nearly infinite number of shots, according to the release.

