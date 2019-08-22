UrduPoint.com
Raytheon Expands US Factory Specializing In High-Energy Laser Systems - Statement

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 10:10 PM

Plans to expand a factory that specializes in optical systems including lasers were announced by the US defense contractor Raytheon in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Plans to expand a factory that specializes in optical systems including lasers were announced by the US defense contractor Raytheon in a press release on Thursday.

The plans call for construction of a 200,000-square-foot facility that will bring 500 new high-tech jobs to Raytheon's Space and Airborne Systems headquarters in the town of McKinney, Texas, the release said.

"Raytheon's McKinney facility specializes in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, including electro-optical manufacturing and the production of high-energy laser systems," the release said.

Construction will be completed in late 2020, the release added.

Raytheon is the top employer in McKinney with more than 3,000 employees, according to the release.

