Raytheon Forms Partnership To Bid For US Army Combat Vehicle With Optional Drone Mode

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 12:30 AM

Raytheon Forms Partnership to Bid for US Army Combat Vehicle With Optional Drone Mode

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) A joint venture combining Raytheon and Rheinmetall Defense plans to bid on the US Army's planned infantry vehicle that can either be driven remotely or operated with a human driver, Raytheon said in a press release on Friday.

"scheduled for fielding in 2026, the OMFV [Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle] is expected to replace the Bradley fighting vehicle," the release said. "The new vehicle will be optimized for urban combat and rural terrain.

The US Army has named the OMFV as a top modernization priority supported under the service's Futures Command structure, the release said.

Raytheon technology earmarked for the new vehicle includes the TOW missile, active protection system, third-generation sights, Coyote unmanned aircraft system as well as cyber protection, the release added.

Rheinmetall Defense, based in Germany, is a one of the leading suppliers of military systems and equipment.

The joint venture team will submit its bid on or before October 1, according to the release.

