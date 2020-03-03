UrduPoint.com
Raytheon Joins US National Science Foundation In Bid To Detect Near Earth Asteroids

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 11:58 PM

An upgrade to National Science Foundation observatories seeks to detect hard-to-see asteroids' that feature a dusty signature that absorbs instead of reflects light and could collide with Earth, Raytheon said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) An upgrade to National Science Foundation observatories seeks to detect hard-to-see asteroids' that feature a dusty signature that absorbs instead of reflects light and could collide with Earth, Raytheon said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Raytheon Company, the National Radio Astronomy Observatory and the Green Bank Observatory entered a cooperative research and development agreement to detect and characterize near-earth asteroids large enough to cause significant damage," the release said.

The collaboration will integrate a Raytheon radio receiver into equipment at both National Science Foundation observatories to provide a detailed radar image that increases the probability of detection and characterization of objects out to the orbit of Jupiter and possibly farther, the release added.

"Very energetic dusty asteroids - we're talking from several hundred feet to miles in size - don't reflect sunlight very well, and that makes them incredibly difficult, if not impossible to detect in our solar system," Raytheon Vice President for Advanced Concepts and Technologies Art Morrish said in the release.

In recent years, scientists at NASA and other agencies have started scanning the skies for asteroids that could collide with Earth.

