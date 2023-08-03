Open Menu

Raytheon Receives $50Mln Contract To Provide More Ammunition To US Army - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2023 | 03:10 AM

Raytheon Receives $50Mln Contract to Provide More Ammunition to US Army - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Raytheon has received a nearly $50 million US Army contract to provide more ammunition, the Defense Department said.

"Raytheon Company (of) Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $49,038,625 contract...

for procurement of ammunition," the Defense Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

Work on the contract is scheduled to take five years with an estimated completion date of August 2, 2028, the release said.

The US Army Contracting Command in Newark in the US state of New Jersey is the contracting activity to oversee work on the project, the release added.

