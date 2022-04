Raytheon Reduces Revenue Forecast by $750Mln After Suspending Business in Russia - CEO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) US defense contractor Raytheon has downgraded its revenue forecast by $750 million after suspending its business in Russia, chief Greg Hayes said on Tuesday.

"As a result of ceasing business activities in Russia, we are going to reduce our full year sales outlook by 750 million to a new range of 67.7 5 billion to 68.7 5 billion," Hayes said.