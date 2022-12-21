UrduPoint.com

Raytheon Runs New Hybrid Propulsion System For 1st Time In Successful Test - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2022 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Raytheon Technologies on Tuesday issued a press release announcing that it has successfully tested its new hybrid-electric propulsion system for the first time at its Pratt & Whitney facility in Canada.

"Raytheon Technologies announced today the successful first engine run of the company's regional hybrid-electric flight demonstrator, marking a key milestone towards flight testing, targeted to begin in 2024," the release said. "The propulsion system's initial run took place at Pratt & Whitney's innovation facility in Longueuil, Quebec, and performed as expected."

The new system fully integrates a one-megawatt electric motor that was developed by Collins Aerospace with a Pratt & Whitney fuel-burning engine specially adapted for hybrid-electric operations, the release said.

"This power plant technology will enable more efficient engine performance during the different phases of flight, such as take-off, climb and cruise, reducing fuel burn and CO2 emissions by up to 30% compared to today's most advanced regional turboprop aircraft," the release added.

Hybrid-electric propulsion technology offers significant potential to optimize efficiency across a range of different aircraft applications, helping the aerospace industry meet its goal for achieving net zero emissions, according to the release.

