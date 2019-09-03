UrduPoint.com
Raytheon To Build Control System For US Army Hypersonic Glide Weapons Program - Statement

US Army efforts to build and field a hypersonic weapon will include series of assemblies to control the glide built with subcontract issued the primary developer Dynetics, Raytheon said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) US Army efforts to build and field a hypersonic weapon will include series of assemblies to control the glide built with subcontract issued the Primary developer Dynetics, Raytheon said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) will build and deliver the control, actuation and power-conditioning subassemblies that control flight of the US Army's new Common-Hypersonic Glide Body program," the release said.

Raytheon will also help assemble and test the new glide body under the Dynetics contracts, the release added.

The United States is attempting to catch up to Russia and China, which have already developed hypersonic glide weapons, with speed that makes it nearly impossible for missile defenses with existing technology to detect and destroy such incoming projectiles.

