Raytheon Upgrades Patriot Missile Defenses In 17 Nations With US Army Task Order

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 11:51 PM

US defense contractor Raytheon is upgrading Patriot air and missile defense systems for 17 American allies under a $314 million US Army initiative for the project, the company announced in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) US defense contractor Raytheon is upgrading Patriot air and missile defense systems for 17 American allies under a $314 million US Army initiative for the project, the company announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"The [$314 million] task order is funded by the 17 nations that rely on Patriot for integrated air and missile defense. This is the third of five annual, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity task order awards with a total contract ceiling of more than $2.3 billion," the release said. "The 17-nation Patriot partnership shares the cost and reaps the benefit of continued investment in the system."

The upgrade involves making new methods available to defeat evolving threats from tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and military aircraft, the release said.

In addition, Raytheon is installing an upgraded Warfighter Machine Intervace to provide a three-dimensional view of the entire battle space with easy to read status pages and search functions, the release added.

The upgrades will also enhance the resilience of Patriot systems against evolving cyber threats, according to the release.

The 17 Patriot nations are: the US, Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Taiwan, Greece, Spain, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Romania, Sweden, Poland and Bahrain.

