Raytheon Wins $1.2Bln Contract for Patriot Missile System Fire Units - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The US awarded Raytheon a contract worth more than $1.2 billion for Patriot Missile System fire units, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"Raytheon Co., Andover, Massachusetts, was awarded a $1,225,368,567 firm-fixed-price contract for Patriot Missile System fire units," the release said on Tuesday.

"Fiscal 2023 Foreign Military Sales (Switzerland) funds in the amount of $1,225,368,567 were obligated at the time of the award."