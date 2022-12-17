UrduPoint.com

Raytheon Wins $171Mln US Navy Contract To Make 111 More Tomahawk Missiles - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2022 | 04:30 AM

Raytheon Wins $171Mln US Navy Contract to Make 111 More Tomahawk Missiles - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) Raytheon Missiles and Defense has won a more than $171 million US Navy modification contract to produce 111 Tactical Tomahawk Vertical Launch System missiles for the US military, the Defense Department said.

"Raytheon Missiles and Defense (of) Tucson, Arizona is awarded a $171,187,894 fixed-price incentive modification to a previously awarded contract," the Defense Department said in a press release on Friday.

The modification exercises a Navy option to buy 111 full rate production Block V Tactical Tomahawk All Up Round Vertical Launch System missiles with 50 going to the US Army, 48 to the Navy and 13 to the Marine Corps, the release said.

Work on the contract will be performed over the next three years at various locations across the United States as well as in the United Kingdom and Canada, with an estimated completion date of November 2025, the release added.

