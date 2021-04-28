Raytheon Wins $175Mln US Army Contract for Javelin Missiles, Sales to Taiwan, Lithuania

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Raytheon and Lockheed Martin Javelin have won a more than $175 million modification contract to provide the US Army with more Javelin Weapon System, including sales to Lithuania and Taiwan, the US Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin [in] Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $175,936,936 modification ...

contract for the Javelin Weapon System, the release said on Tuesday.

Work on the contract will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of November. 30, 2023. Fiscal 2010 Foreign Military Sales funds for Lithuania and Taiwan and 2021 missile procurement, Army funds in the amount of $175,936,936 were obligated for the deal, the release said.

The US Army Contracting Command at Redstone Arsenal in the state of Alabama is the contracting activity, the release added.