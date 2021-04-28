UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Raytheon Wins $175Mln US Army Contract For Javelin Missiles, Sales To Taiwan, Lithuania

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 03:40 AM

Raytheon Wins $175Mln US Army Contract for Javelin Missiles, Sales to Taiwan, Lithuania

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Raytheon and Lockheed Martin Javelin have won a more than $175 million modification contract to provide the US Army with more Javelin Weapon System, including sales to Lithuania and Taiwan, the US Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin [in] Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $175,936,936 modification ...

contract for the Javelin Weapon System, the release said on Tuesday.

Work on the contract will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of November. 30, 2023. Fiscal 2010 Foreign Military Sales funds for Lithuania and Taiwan and 2021 missile procurement, Army funds in the amount of $175,936,936 were obligated for the deal, the release said.

The US Army Contracting Command at Redstone Arsenal in the state of Alabama is the contracting activity, the release added.

Related Topics

Army Tucson Lithuania November Arsenal Million Weapon

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi meets members of Emirates Writers ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid announces ‘Hamdan Bin Rashid ..

5 hours ago

GCC&#039;s Arab Bureau of Education launches 2021/ ..

5 hours ago

US Orders Departure of Government Employees from E ..

3 hours ago

US Urges Americans Wishing to Depart Afghanistan t ..

3 hours ago

NCOC conducts demand- supply analysis for uninterr ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.