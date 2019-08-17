Raytheon Wins $200Mln Deal to Boost Navy Phalanx Gun System for US, Allies - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) Raytheon won a deal to overhaul navy gunships for the United States, UK and Saudi Arabia, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"Raytheon Missile Systems [of] Tucson, Arizona is awarded a $199,591,538 firm-fixed-price contract for MK 15 CIWS) upgrades and conversions, system overhauls, and associated hardware," the release stated on Friday.

The contract combines purchases for the US, UK and Saudi governments the release added.

The CIWS is a fast-reaction terminal defense against low- and high-flying, high-speed maneuvering anti-ship missile threats that have penetrated all other defenses, the Defense Department explained. The Phalanx CIWS operates a radar-guided 20 mm Vulcan cannon and the US Navy operates it on most of its classes of surface combat ships.