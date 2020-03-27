UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Raytheon Wins $2.1Bln Contract To Make More Standard Missile-3 Interceptors - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 03:00 AM

Raytheon Wins $2.1Bln Contract to Make More Standard Missile-3 Interceptors - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The Raytheon Company has won a more than $2.1 billion Missile Defense Agency contract to manufacture more Standard Missile (SM-3) interceptors for the US military, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Raytheon Missile Systems [of] Tucson, Arizona is being awarded a sole-source, multi-year contract for $2,139,779,656," the release said on Thursday.

"This multi-year contract is for fiscal years (FY) 2019-2023."

The Defense Department explained that Raytheon will provide the management, material and services associated with the procurement, manufacture and assembly of the Standard Missile-3 Block IB interceptors for the United States and its foreign military sales partners.

Work on the contract will be performed in Tucson, Arizona and Huntsville, Alabama over the next seven years with a scheduled completion date of March 26, 2027, according to the release.

Related Topics

Assembly Company Huntsville Tucson United States March Billion

Recent Stories

Maximum of 30 percent of private entities&#039; wo ..

31 minutes ago

National Disinfection Programme aims to protect he ..

1 hour ago

UAE to activate remote work system from March 29 f ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE&#039;s gold reserve hits AED5.615 bn in Febr ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of India review ..

2 hours ago

National committee constituted to address the impa ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.