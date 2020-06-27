Raytheon Wins $2.2Bln Contract to Sell Mobile Radars to Saudi Arabia - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems has won a more than $2.2 billion Missile Defense Agency contract under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program to sell Saudi Arabia seven mobile radars, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems [of] Woburn, Massachusetts is being awarded a sole-source contract in the amount of $2,271,181,543 under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the release said on Friday.

Under the contract, Raytheon will provide seven Army/Navy Transportable Surveillance and Control Model 2 radars, radar spares, obsolescence design, sustainment services and initial contractor logistics support for Saudi Arabia, the Defense Department explained.

Work on the contract will be carried out over the next seven years with an estimated completion date of August 31, 2027, the Defense Department said.