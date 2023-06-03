Raytheon Wins $263Mln Contract to Build More AIM-9X Tactical Missiles - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) Raytheon Missiles and Defense has received a more than $263 million US Navy modification contract to make 571 more AIM-9X Block II tactical missiles for the US armed forces, the Department of Defense announced.

"Raytheon Missiles and Defense (of) Tucson, Arizona is awarded a $263,717,654 modification contract ... for the production and delivery of AIM-9X missile production Lot 23," the Defense Department said in a press release on Friday.

Under the terms of the contract, the company will manufacture 571 all-up-round tactical missiles including 91 for the Navy, 257 for the Air Force and 223 for foreign military sales customers, the release said.

Raytheon will also produce 48 Block II captive air training missiles and 185 all-up-round containers, 11 spare advanced optical target detectors and eight spare advanced optical target detector containers along with other equipment, the release added.

Work on the contract will be performed at various locations outside the continental United States over the next three years and is expected to be completed in August 2026, according to the release.