Raytheon Wins $427Mln Deal to Equip US Army With Upgraded Sensors for Drones - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) Raytheon has won a more than $427 million contract to provide the US Army with high-tech sensor systems for drones, the US Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Raytheon Company [of] McKinney, Texas was awarded a $427,298,588...

contract for procurement of Common Sensor Payload (CSP) systems, spare parts and engineering and system support services," the release stated on Friday.

The Common Sensor Payload is an electro-optical infrared sensor (EO/IR) system for the US Army's MQ-1C Gray Eagle unmanned aircraft system, according to published reports.

The Primary mission of the sensor system is to generate enhanced visual imagery to boost existing electronic sensors especially for low-visibility and night navigation, interception, observation and surveillance.