Raytheon Wins $578Mln Deal to Make More Standard Missile-2 Interceptors - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Raytheon Missiles and Defense has won a more than $578 million contract to make more Standard Missile-2 (SM-2) interceptors for the US Navy and for South Korea, Denmark, Taiwan, Spain, Chile, Japan, Germany and the Netherlands, the US Defense Department said.

"Raytheon Missiles & Defense was awarded a $578,314,177 US Navy modification contract for Standard Missile-2 (SM-2) production for the Navy and for South Korea, Denmark, Taiwan, Netherlands, Spain, Chile, Japan and Germany," the Defense Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

The contract will also include production of all up rounds, instrumentation kits, engineering services and spares, the release added.

Almost half the work on the contract (45%) will be performed in Tucson in the US state of Arizona and is expected to be completed by December 2026, according to the release.