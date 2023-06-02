UrduPoint.com

Raytheon Wins $621Mln Deal To Maintain Upgrade Missile Defense Interceptors - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2023 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) Raytheon has won a nearly two-thirds of a billion Dollar Missile Defense Agency (MDA) contract to maintain, upgrade and repair its arsenal of exo-atmospheric kill vehicles, or ground-based, mid-course interceptors (GBIs), the Department of Defense said.

"Raytheon Company (of) Tucson, Arizona is being awarded a ... $621.4 million ...contract ...

(to) maintain the equipment, facilities, and personnel required to transport, test, upgrade, and repair existing exo-atmospheric kill vehicles in a variety of configurations," the Defense Department said in a press release on Thursday.

Work on the contract will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, the release said.

The contract is scheduled to run for five years from June 1, 2023, through May 31, 2028, the release added.

