Raytheon Wins $650Mln US Navy Contract to Build Next Generation Jammer - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Raytheon has won a more than $650 million US Navy contract to manufacture the Next Generation Jammer (NGJ) Mid-Band (MB), the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"Raytheon Co., El Segundo, California, is awarded a $650,433,839...

contract for the production and delivery of low rate initial production (LRIP) Lot III Next Generation Jammer (NGJ) Mid-Band (MB), to include 15 NGJ-MB LRIP ship sets (2 pods per ship set), 11 for the Navy and four for the government of Australia, as well as to provide associated spares, support equipment, non-recurring engineering and associated data," the release said on Thursday.

Most of the work on the project will be performed in Forest, Mississippi (50%), Dallas, Texas (37%) and El Segundo, California (10%) over the coming year and is expected to be completed in April 2024, the release said.