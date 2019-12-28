UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Raytheon Wins $768Mln Contract To Make More AMRAAM Missiles For US, 22 Allies - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 04:50 AM

Raytheon Wins $768Mln Contract to Make More AMRAAM Missiles for US, 22 Allies - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) Raytheon Missile Systems has received a more than three quarter of a million Dollar US Air Force contract to make more advanced air-to-air missiles for the United States and 22 allied nations, the US Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Raytheon Missile Systems Company [of] Tucson, Arizona has been awarded a $768,283,907... contract for Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) Production Lot 33," the release said on Friday.

The Defense Department explained that the contract provides for the production of the AMRAAM missiles, captive air training missiles, guidance sections, AMRAAM telemetry system, spares and other production engineering support hardware.

The contract involves foreign military sales "to Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Indonesia, Japan, Kuwait, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Poland, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, Turkey and United Kingdom," the release said.

Work on the contract will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, over the next four years with an expected completion date of February 28, 2023, the release added.

Related Topics

Thailand Australia Dollar Turkey Canada Norway Kuwait Company Oman Qatar Singapore Tucson Spain Indonesia United Kingdom Belgium Poland Japan South Korea Romania United States Saudi Arabia Slovakia Morocco Netherlands Denmark February Million

Recent Stories

Telecommunications Regulatory Authority’s statem ..

4 hours ago

Ajman Ruler receives UAQ Ruler, Hamed bin Zayed

5 hours ago

President, Prime Minister, FM grieved over loss of ..

6 hours ago

Hundreds join final Gaza-Israel border protests fo ..

6 hours ago

Air, sea, ground search for Hawaii copter with 7 a ..

6 hours ago

George Michael's sister dies on anniversary of pop ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.