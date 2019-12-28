Raytheon Wins $768Mln Contract to Make More AMRAAM Missiles for US, 22 Allies - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) Raytheon Missile Systems has received a more than three quarter of a million Dollar US Air Force contract to make more advanced air-to-air missiles for the United States and 22 allied nations, the US Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Raytheon Missile Systems Company [of] Tucson, Arizona has been awarded a $768,283,907... contract for Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) Production Lot 33," the release said on Friday.

The Defense Department explained that the contract provides for the production of the AMRAAM missiles, captive air training missiles, guidance sections, AMRAAM telemetry system, spares and other production engineering support hardware.

The contract involves foreign military sales "to Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Indonesia, Japan, Kuwait, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Poland, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, Turkey and United Kingdom," the release said.

Work on the contract will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, over the next four years with an expected completion date of February 28, 2023, the release added.