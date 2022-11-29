UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2022 | 06:00 AM

Raytheon Wins Nearly $400Mln Deal to Assemble More Sea Sparrow Missiles - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Raytheon has won an almost $400 million modification contract to build more Sea Sparrow missile assemblies for the US Navy, the US Defense Department announced.

"Raytheon Company (of) Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $397,679,384 ... modification ... contract to exercise options for fiscal 2023 guided missile assemblies, shipping containers, and spare parts," the Defense Department said in a press release on Monday.

The award is in support of the fiscal 2021-2023 Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile Block 2 full-rate production requirements," the release said.

Almost half the work on the contract will be performed in Tucson in the US state of Arizona (46%) with the rest being done in other locations around the world including in Australia, Norway, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Greece, Turkey and Denmark, the release said.

The RIM-7 Sea Sparrow is a US ship-borne short-range anti-aircraft and anti-missile weapon system, primarily intended for defense against anti-ship missiles, the release added.

The system was originally developed in the early 1960s but it still remains an important part of a layered air defense system, providing a short/medium-range component especially useful against sea-skimming missiles, according to published reports, according to the release.

