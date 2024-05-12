Raza 72 Not Out Guides Zimbabwe To Consolation Win Over Bangladesh
Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2024 | 02:20 PM
Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Sikandar Raza and Brian Bennett hit half-centuries as Zimbabwe secured an eight-wicket consolation victory over Bangladesh in the final Twenty20 international in Dhaka on Sunday to avoid a 5-0 whitewash.
Captain Raza hit an unbeaten 72 off 46 to guide Zimbabwe to 158-2 after they restricted Bangladesh, who won the first four matches of the series, to 157-6.
Bennett struck 70 off 49 balls after picking up 2-20 with the ball at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.
Zimbabwe lost opener Tadiwanashe Marumani for one, but Bennett and Raza added 75 runs for the second wicket to put the visitors firmly in control.
Mohammad Saifuddin dismissed Bennett, who struck five fours and as many sixes, but Raza defied a muscle injury to see Zimbabwe to victory.
He struck six fours and four sixes in his unbeaten knock before Johnathan Campbell hit the winning single with nine balls to spare.
Mahmudullah Riyad earlier hit 54 off 44 balls for Bangladesh.
The right-hander, who struck six fours and a six, put on 69 runs with skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto to help Bangladesh recover from 15-3 after they were asked to bat.
All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan added 21 off 17 balls after Najmul's departure for 36 runs after facing 28 balls.
The hosts were in trouble when Blessing Muzarabani removed opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim for two and Brian Bennett struck twice in successive overs.
Bennett had opener Soumya Sarkar caught by Sean Williams at backward point for seven before he forced Towhid Hridoy to edge behind for one.
Mahmudullah launched a counter-attack, cracking three fours off the first four balls he faced.
Wellington Masakadza dismissed Najmul to break the partnership, but Shakib's brief cameo kept the scoreboard ticking.
Luke Jongwe brought a premature end to Shakib's innings, but Jaker Ali Anik hit an unbeaten 24 off 11 balls.
Muzarabani took 2-22 for Zimbabwe.
str/sa/slb/dh
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
More Stories From World
-
Concern about Russia dominates as Lithuanians vote16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan calls for UN-led cyber capacity building mechanism to promote cooperation among states36 minutes ago
-
UN Security Council demands ‘immediate, independent’ probe into Gaza mass graves46 minutes ago
-
Over 4,000 people evacuated in Ukraine's Kharkiv region: governor2 hours ago
-
UN chief calls for 'immediate' Gaza ceasefire, hostage release2 hours ago
-
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe fifth T20 scores2 hours ago
-
Greek premier to visit Turkey in quest for better relations2 hours ago
-
AI cameras tested in Cannes ahead of Olympics2 hours ago
-
Rescue operations continue in flooded southern Brazil despite new rain2 hours ago
-
Gaza agency says two doctors killed in Israeli air strike on central Gaza2 hours ago
-
Switzerland's Nemo wins Eurovision Song Contest2 hours ago
-
Brazil authorities warn of more floods, landslides as new rains hit south2 hours ago