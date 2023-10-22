RCMC announces official launch of Makkah Bus Project

MAKKAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) The Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites (RCMC) has announced the official launch of the Makkah bus project, after having completed the trial run.

The project serves residents and visitors to Makkah; it will help improve the quality of life by providing fast, safe and eco-friendly buses with designated seating for individuals with disabilities.

It also helps achieve the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 by creating job opportunities for Saudi citizens and by contributing to building a dynamic and diverse economy