RCMP Investigating Trudeau, Cabinet Official for Alleged Obstruction of Justice - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has confirmed in a letter to Democracy Watch that it is investigating Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a cabinet official over their alleged obstruction of the SNC-Lavalin probe.

In 2021 and 2022, Democracy Watch made requests under the Access to Information Act (AITA) to access records on the proceedings regarding investigations into Trudeau's and several ministers' involvement in pressing then-Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould to stop the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.

"A review of the records revealed that this matter is currently under investigation. ... Please note we have exercised our discretion and released some material to you. Once the investigation and any related court proceedings are concluded, you may re-submit your request," the letter dated May 25, said.