RCU Signs New Partnerships With Italian Institutions To Enhance Cultural Heritage Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2025 | 11:50 AM

AlUla, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has signed new partnership agreements with the Directorate-General of Museums of Italy and the Pompeii Archaeological Park, aimed at further strengthening cooperation in the fields of heritage preservation, archaeology, and museums.

The partnerships are built on a long-standing history of collaboration and expertise exchange, rooted in the ancient Incense Route that once connected the two civilizations. The partnerships cover a wide range of cooperation in various fields, including archaeology, gastronomy, and architecture.

In 2023, Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan and his Italian counterpart Gennaro Sangiuliano signed a strategic partnership agreement to enhance cultural exchange between the two nations.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni recently visited AlUla, where she and her delegation explored several cultural and historical landmarks, including Hegra, a UNESCO World Heritage site. "AlUla and Pompeii share a profound historical depth, and together, we aspire to develop them through international cooperation in heritage conservation, management, and global cultural promotion—aligning with our ambitious efforts to enhance sustainable tourism," said RCU CEO Abeer Al Akel.

She also said that this partnership expands cooperation across multiple fields through expertise exchange and a shared commitment to protecting cultural treasures for future generations, adding that both sides will work together to design and develop new cultural assets and experiences

