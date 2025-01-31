- Home
- World
- RCU signs new partnerships with Italian institutions to enhance cultural heritage cooperation
RCU Signs New Partnerships With Italian Institutions To Enhance Cultural Heritage Cooperation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2025 | 11:50 AM
AlUla, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has signed new partnership agreements with the Directorate-General of Museums of Italy and the Pompeii Archaeological Park, aimed at further strengthening cooperation in the fields of heritage preservation, archaeology, and museums.
The partnerships are built on a long-standing history of collaboration and expertise exchange, rooted in the ancient Incense Route that once connected the two civilizations. The partnerships cover a wide range of cooperation in various fields, including archaeology, gastronomy, and architecture.
In 2023, Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan and his Italian counterpart Gennaro Sangiuliano signed a strategic partnership agreement to enhance cultural exchange between the two nations.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni recently visited AlUla, where she and her delegation explored several cultural and historical landmarks, including Hegra, a UNESCO World Heritage site. "AlUla and Pompeii share a profound historical depth, and together, we aspire to develop them through international cooperation in heritage conservation, management, and global cultural promotion—aligning with our ambitious efforts to enhance sustainable tourism," said RCU CEO Abeer Al Akel.
She also said that this partnership expands cooperation across multiple fields through expertise exchange and a shared commitment to protecting cultural treasures for future generations, adding that both sides will work together to design and develop new cultural assets and experiences
Recent Stories
UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for February
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs International Humanitarian and Philanthropic ..
UAE to host Intl Reprographic Rights Conference February 19
Samsung Electronics Q4 net profit expands over 20 pct despite waning chip demand
Israel releases new batch of Palestinian prisoners
Seven million people in Sudan in urgent need of aid: WFP
UAE President, VPs congratulate Ahmed Al-Sharaa on appointment as Syria's interi ..
M42, Ministry of Defence redefine healthcare integration at Arab Health 2025
ECB warns of weakening economy following interest rate cut
DoH licenses Pura Longevity Clinic
UAE President visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi in Abu Dhabi
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of new judges at Rental D ..
More Stories From World
-
World awaits Trump tariff deadline on Canada, Mexico and China5 minutes ago
-
Figure skating in shock as athletes, coaches perish in US crash5 minutes ago
-
RCU signs new partnerships with Italian institutions to enhance cultural heritage cooperation5 minutes ago
-
Saudi Media Forum initiative connects Saudi talent with Netflix, Sony5 minutes ago
-
Saudi Red Crescent volunteers respond to Umrah performer emergency in record time15 minutes ago
-
Indonesia deforestation rose again in 2024: NGO15 minutes ago
-
Nicaragua Congress boosts powers of president, wife25 minutes ago
-
Japan sinkhole grows to almost Olympic pool length55 minutes ago
-
Apple profit climbs but sales miss expectations3 hours ago
-
Kenya's Ice Lions skate to win on East Africa's only rink3 hours ago
-
Ghosts of past spies haunt London underground tunnels3 hours ago
-
Leverkusen taking confidence from Champions League into Bundesliga title race3 hours ago