RDIF, Argentine Health Ministry Agree To Accelerate Deliveries Of Sputnik V To Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 12:10 AM

RDIF, Argentine Health Ministry Agree to Accelerate Deliveries of Sputnik V to Country

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Argentine Health Ministry held a meeting and agreed to accelerate the deliveries of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V to the Latin American country, the joint statement says.

"Following a virtual meeting today between the Ministry of Health (Argentina) and the team of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), we confirm our joint work to ensure and accelerate the supply of Sputnik V vaccine to Argentina. We believe that we will resolve all problems in a positive way and continue to fulfill obligations," the statement says.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the Argentine authorities were asking RDIF to urgently send the contracted doses of the second component of Sputnik V and warned that the supply contract might be terminated. Presidential adviser Cecilia Nicolini later stated that Argentina continued to work with Russia on the supply of vaccines, cooperation between the countries was good, and doses of the second component of the drug had already been received.

More Stories From World

