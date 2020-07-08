UrduPoint.com
RDIF Asks Russia Health Ministry To Allow Outpatient Use Of Avifavir Drug Against COVID-19

Wed 08th July 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has asked the Ministry of Health to allow outpatient administration of the Avifavir medication, developed by RDIF and ChemRar pharmaceutical company, to coronavirus patients who undergo treatment at home, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Wednesday.

Having analyzed Avifavir clinical trials and having studied data received in the first month of its usage in hospital, experts have come to a conclusion that the medication is most efficient when administered in the very beginning of the illness and at the medium stage, Dmitriev told reporters.

"Therefore, we have asked the Ministry of Health to allow outpatient administration of Avifavir to the infected persons who are not hospitalized with the coronavirus infection," Dmitriev said.

Earlier in the day, the third Russian medication against COVID-19 known under international nonproprietary name Favipiravir ” Koronavir ” gained approval of the Health Ministry.

Avifavir, the first domestic drug against COVID-19, was approved by the ministry in late May. It has proven 90 percent effective in the coronavirus treatment during trials.

