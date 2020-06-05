RDIF, Baring Vostok Create Investment Platform to Support Russian Firms Hit by COVID-19

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has partnered up with Baring Vostok and other companies to set up an investment platform that will support Russian firms that have been hit by the coronavirus crisis, the fund said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has partnered up with Baring Vostok and other companies to set up an investment platform that will support Russian firms that have been hit by the coronavirus crisis, the fund said in a statement.

"RDIF, the sovereign fund of the Russian Federation and funds RTP Global, Elbrus Capital and Baring Vostok announce the establishment a joint investment platform of up to $200 million. The platform will support promising Russian companies in a wide range of industries that experienced the negative impact of the pandemic consequences," the statement said.

RDIF's foreign partners are ready to keep investing in Russia, CEO Kirill Dmitriev said Friday said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile, RDIF has sold more than 10 million tests for the coronavirus, the CEO said.

According to Dmitriev, Avifavir, the drug developed in Russia for the coronavirus treatment, will be free as part of the essential medical care plan, which is funded by the Federal budget and available to all Russians.