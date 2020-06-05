UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RDIF, Baring Vostok Create Investment Platform To Support Russian Firms Hit By COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 11:15 PM

RDIF, Baring Vostok Create Investment Platform to Support Russian Firms Hit by COVID-19

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has partnered up with Baring Vostok and other companies to set up an investment platform that will support Russian firms that have been hit by the coronavirus crisis, the fund said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has partnered up with Baring Vostok and other companies to set up an investment platform that will support Russian firms that have been hit by the coronavirus crisis, the fund said in a statement.

"RDIF, the sovereign fund of the Russian Federation and funds RTP Global, Elbrus Capital and Baring Vostok announce the establishment a joint investment platform of up to $200 million. The platform will support promising Russian companies in a wide range of industries that experienced the negative impact of the pandemic consequences," the statement said.

RDIF's foreign partners are ready to keep investing in Russia, CEO Kirill Dmitriev said Friday said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile, RDIF has sold more than 10 million tests for the coronavirus, the CEO said.

According to Dmitriev, Avifavir, the drug developed in Russia for the coronavirus treatment, will be free as part of the essential medical care plan, which is funded by the Federal budget and available to all Russians.

Related Topics

Russia Budget Vostok Vladimir Putin All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Observes World Environment Day

54 minutes ago

Further Extension in Mobile Device Blocking Deadli ..

60 minutes ago

Lunar eclipse in Pakistan tonight

3 hours ago

Protect environment, prevent pandemics: UN

12 seconds ago

COVID-19 positive cases reach to 89,249 across cou ..

14 seconds ago

Europol Launches New Center to Deal With Economic ..

15 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.